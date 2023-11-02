Watch: Klay Thompson turns on 'Game 6' mode after knocking down clutch game-winner against Kings

Klay Thompson struggled for three quarters against the Sacramento Kings. He was 3-11 and missed a couple of open looks. Thompson has earned the “Game 6 Klay” by not playing scared in the big moments. In tonight’s game versus the Kings, he did just that.

Thompson found his groove in the fourth quarter of the said game. The four-time champ was 3-4, none bigger than this shot:

After Domantas Sabonis’ bank shot gave the Kings a 101-100 lead, the Kings were not willing to allow Steph Curry a chance to beat them. Sacramento blitzed the NBA’s all-time three-point shots leader and forced him to pass to Draymond Green. “Dray” recognized Thompson’s size edge over Kings guard Davion Mitchell.

Once Green had the ball, Klay Thompson streaked into the lane to get the pass. A step-back gave him slight separation from Mitchell and rose to nail the game-winning shot.

The Golden State Warriors have now won three straight games against the Sacramento Kings dating back to Game 7 of last season’s playoffs. They have beaten the Kings in two close encounters in the first 10 days of the season.

The Warriors faced a Kings team that didn’t have De’Aaron Fox, the team’s leading scorer and best player. Without the All-Star guard, Sacramento turned to Domantas Sabonis, who delivered 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

It was a team effort by the Kings as five other players scored in double figures. Davion Mitchell, who replaced Fox in the lineup, finished with 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals.

For most of the night, the Golden State Warriors were carried by Steph Curry and free-agent signing Dario Saric while Klay Thompson struggled. Saric’s 16 points, six rebounds and two assists were crucial in the win. Curry finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, but also had seven turnovers.

The Kings, who had been torched by Curry over their last three meetings, were determined not to give him that chance. They sent double teams almost every time he had the ball. Fortunately for the Dubs, they have another Hall of Fame guard who can rise in big moments.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will start a four-game road trip

After tonight’s victory against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors will take their 4-1 record on the road. Up next for them will be the young, talented and hungry OKC Thunder team on Friday. Golden State’s next three games after Oklahoma will be at Cleveland, Detroit and Denver.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are 3-0 away from Chase Center this season. They’ve beaten the Kings, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans. The Dubs will be looking to sustain their road-winning ways to avoid what happened last season.

Golden State was only 11-30 away from San Francisco last year and struggled to nail a playoff spot. They’re hoping to have a better win-loss mark when they’re not playing in front of their fans.