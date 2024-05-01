Watch: Knicks fan claims Tyrese Maxey committed travel violation on clutch 4-point play in Game 5 

A New York Knicks fan alleged that Tyrese Maxey committed a traveling violation during his late-fourth quarter surge that led to overtime in Game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks series, which the Knicks won, 112-106.

A video originally by X/Twitter) user @mdwbasketball, later shared by Knicks fan page 'Big Knick Energy', pointed out a potential travel during Tyrese Maxey's crucial four-point play, which was a key part of his seven points in the final 28 seconds of regulation.

Tyrese Maxey managed to find space after a screen from Joel Embiid, positioning himself and setting his feet beyond the 3-point line. However, as Mitchell Robinson moved to challenge the shot, Maxey took an additional step and was fouled while making the shot.

“As he attempts to draw the foul, he takes an illegal third step after the gather which would make this play a travel on all levels,” the video creator said.

“To be fair, with my knowledge of the officials’ actual process here, I can see why they may have missed this travel call. To protect the shooter, the official's eyes go from the offensive player's feet, quickly back to the defender to watch for any illegal contact.”

The 76ers trailed by six points with only 28 seconds remaining before Maxey's clutch plays, which led to Philadelphia being the first team in NBA history to win after being down by six with just 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey fuels Philly to Game 5 win with 46-point explosion

Tyrese Maxey, who was named the 2024 Most Improved Player, scored 46 points to guide the Philadelphia 76ers to a Game 5 victory against the Knicks, preventing elimination and extending the series to a Game 6.

Maxey's 46-point performance on Tuesday night positioned him fourth on the list of players with the highest points scored in a game in this year's playoffs. Joel Embiid leads the list with 50 points scored in Game 3.

The 76ers relied on all of Maxey's 46 points to hold off the Knicks, who were led by Jalen Brunson's 40-point performance. Maxey hit seven 3-pointers and shot 17-for-30 in the game, adding nine assists and five rebounds.

Josh Hart tallied 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, while OG Anunoby and Miles McBride scored 17 and 14, respectively.

Maxey is leading the 76ers in the playoffs with 32.4 ppg, while Embiid is averaging 31.8 ppg.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.