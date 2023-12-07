Watch: Kris Dunn points finger in Luka Doncic's face in heated altercation while Colin Sexton gets held back by Jazz coach

Things got heated between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz on Wednesday after Luka Doncic and Kris Dunn got into an altercation, with Collin Sexton being restrained by their coach as he also got involved.

The incident took place late in the third quarter when Dunn took exception to a Doncic hit after a made basket by the Mavericks, pointing a finger at the four-time All-Star and exchanging words. Both got technical fouls afterward.

Just as it was happening, Sexton tried to separate the two but eventually found himself getting into an argument with other Mavs players, where he had to be restrained by one of his coaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks lorded it over the Jazz in the contest, winning by 50 points, 147-97, with Luka Doncic leading the way with a triple-double of 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

Kyrie Irving backstopped him with 26 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. added 17 and 12 points, respectively.

The victory improved Dallas to 12-8, first in the Southwest Division. Utah, meanwhile, dropped to 7-14 for the ongoing NBA season.

Luka Doncic now in solo ninth place in NBA all-time triple-double list

Just days after tying NBA legend Larry Bird for ninth place in the NBA all-time triple-double list, Luka Doncic now stands solo in the spot after notching his 60th career triple-double in their blowout victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at home.

The Slovenian sensation achieved the feat in the first half of their dominant 147-97 victory over the Jazz, tallying 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was the 60th in his career, moving past Boston Celtics great Bird in joint ninth previously at 59.

Luka Doncic already had nine rebounds and nine assists with a minute and a half left in the first half. He went for the milestone after grabbing a rebound with 1:11 left off a missed free throw by Keonte George. He then tallied his 10th assist by throwing a pass to rookie big man Dereck Lively II, who went for a slam with 59 seconds to go.

The 60th triple-double came in 349 regular season games for Doncic.

Below is the updated NBA all-time triple-double list:

1. Russell Westbrook (198)

2. Oscar Robertson (181)

3. Magic Johnson (138)

4. Nikola Jokic (113)

5. LeBron James (108)

6. Jason Kidd (107)

7. Wilt Chamberlain (78)

8. James Harden (74)

9. Luka Doncic (60)

10. Larry Bird (59)