Luka Doncic ties Larry Bird for historic record 2 days after daughter Gabriela's birth

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic tied NBA legend Larry Bird in the NBA all-time triple-double list on Saturday. He did it in his return to action after missing their last game following the birth of his daughter Gabriela.

‘The Don’ accomplished the feat after notching his 59th career triple-double with 10 minutes left in their game against the OKC Thunder, with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists at that point.

He tied Boston Celtics great Bird for ninth in the all-time list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic missed their game on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies following the birth of her daughter with fiancée Anamaria Goltes.

Four-time NBA All-Star Doncic eventually finished the OKC game with 36 points, 18 assists and 15 rebounds in 46 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, they fell short, losing 126-120, to drop their second straight game and fall to an 11-8 record.

Next on the all-time list for Doncic is James Harden at eighth with 74 triple-doubles. Russell Westbrook currently holds the top spot with 198.

The Mavericks will return to action on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz in a home game.

Luka Doncic is a true triple-double threat

Since descending on the NBA in 2018, Slovenian superstar player Luka Doncic has proven himself as a true all-around player, a constant triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor.

The four-time NBA All-Star on Saturday climbed up the NBA all-time triple-double ladder with his 59th TD, tying NBA great Larry Bird for ninth on the list.

He finished the game against the OKC Thunder with stellar numbers of 36 points, 18 assists and 15 rebounds in 46 minutes of play. They, however, lost the game despite his efforts, 126-120.

Last season, Luka Doncic highlighted his all-around skills in a big way when he recorded a monster triple-double statline of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in their wild 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in December. The feat was the first 60-20-10 game by any player in NBA history.

With the current rate at which he is going, it is safe to say that Doncic will continue to climb the ladder of the all-time triple-double list, which is currently topped by the LA Clippers’ Russell Westbrook with 198.

Next to Westbrook are Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (112), LeBron James (108), Jason Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78) and James Harden (74).