Watch: Kristaps Porzingis sips Diet Coke courtside, making his Celtics comeback after calf injury

Kristaps Porzingis is back for the Boston Celtics after missing four straight games due to a calf injury. Porzingis' absence was felt when the Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers in the quarter-finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Now, he's ready to play against his former team, the New York Knicks.

The 7-foot-3 big man put some shots up in preparation for the game. After his warmup, he took a final sip from his Diet Coke. Watch the video below to see Porzingis prepare for his comeback.

According to head coach Joe Mazzulla, he won't be giving the Latvian big man any minute restriction. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. His numbers this season are his lowest since his sophomore year, especially in the scoring department.

Playing for a contender was the reason why Kristaps Porzingis chose the Celtics

Last season, Kristaps Porzingis had the best statistical season of his career with the Washington Wizards. After a season and a half, the 28-year-old decided to move on and join the Celtics.

Although it was made possible via trade, Porzingis' intention was to get traded to a team and possibly sign an extension. During his appearance at JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man and The Three," the big man shared his reasoning behind the decision.

"Playing with these kind of guys, these caliber of players, it's a perfect scenario," Porzingis said.

"Just the ability to win a championship, compete for a championship. That's what excited me, that opportunity and what was presented on the table. I didn't think too much about it. I knew my game would fit well with JT and JB, and the guys that were here.

Redick also asked the Latvian if the media attention and potential contention factored in on his decision.

"I got a taste of it when I was in New York," Porzingis said. "That was one of the biggest stages you can play on, and I enjoyed that so much. Honestly, it was more about being on a team where I could actually win. Winning was more important than about being in the biggest market, but if you can combine those two, that’s even better."

Porzingis' game has translated well for the Celtics as he's the ideal big man they need. After trading away Robert Williams III, the team needed a rim protector and the presence of the one-time All-Star alone has been a significant addition for the team.

