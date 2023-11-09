Watch: Kyrie Irving goes deep into his bag for tough layup on Dennis Schroder

Throughout his career, Kyrie Irving made himself famous for being one of the best ball handlers in NBA history. His insane handles have put many of his opponents on the deck before proceeding to knock down shots while they were still on the ground. Irving's ice-cold dribbling moves have made him one of the most difficult players to guard in the league today.

A good example is when Irving went one-on-one against Dennis Schroder in an isolation play on Wednesday night when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Toronto Raptors. Despite Schroder's tight defense, Irving managed to slip past him with his sick handles and knock down a tough layup. As the saying goes, great defense but better offense.

Kyrie Irving: The ball-handling magician

Kyrie Irving's dribbling prowess typically commences with a low dribble, a tactic enriched by his low center of gravity and hand speed. This enables him to execute rapid changes of direction, seemingly navigating through defenses as if they were open pathways, leaving bewildered opponents reaching for nothing but space.

One of his greatest skills is his ability to use misdirection. He can freeze defenders with a hesitation move, then explode past them in an instant. His behind-the-back dribbles, crossovers and spins create an illusion that is as mesmerizing as it is confounding.

Irving's dribbling isn't just about getting to his spots on the floor; it's also a crucial part of his finishing at the rim. His ball-handling skills allow him to navigate through traffic and convert difficult layups and acrobatic finishes with ease.

Irving's influence on the game can be seen through young athletes practicing his moves in driveways, parks and gyms, trying to capture and replicate some of the magic he brings on the court.