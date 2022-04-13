Watch: LA Clippers-Minnesota Timberwolves Play-In game stops in a bizarre manner as a fan glues herself to the floor as a sign of protest

The LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are duking it out for quick entry into the postseason with a win in the NBA pre-playoffs format. LA, who are playing on the road, had a fast start to the game before Minnesota started to bounce back into the game.

The sizzling-hot action on the floor, however, had to be momentarily halted due to something very weird happening just under the LA Clippers’ basket. As Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt was shooting free throws, a fan suddenly came out of nowhere, laid down and tried to bizarrely glue herself to the floor.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game https://t.co/RreK0kjPSG

The NBA on TNT crew was initially clueless about why the incident took place. They previously thought that it was someone from the maintenance staff who fell on the floor.

Allie LaForce, who was the courtside reporter in the game, reported that the glued woman “refused to lift her wrists up” as security personnel quickly removed her.

A group called Direct Action Everywhere, moments later, claimed responsibility for the action. It was supposedly an act of protest against Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who committed alleged animal rights violations in the owner’s egg farm.

Clippers 45

Wolves 38



After glue

Clippers 6

Wolves 15



Before glue
Clippers 45
Wolves 38
After glue
Clippers 6
Wolves 15

The action stopped at 3:34 in the second quarter and soon resumed when the woman was taken out of the arena. Jarred Vanderbilt made his free throws, which were part of a crippling Minnesota Timberwolves 15-6 run in the last few minutes of the half.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' big fourth-quarter could clinch them a playoff spot at the expense of the LA Clippers

Paul George is playing like Playoff P just a few weeks since returning from an injury while Karl-Anthony Town has struggled badly. [Photo: YouTube]

The LA Clippers had a big third quarter, outscoring the Minnesota Timberwolves 22-25. The home team, however, would respond big in the first eight minutes of the final quarter, rallying to grab control of the ballgame.

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell have come up big in the Timberwolves' biggest game of the season. They have so far scored 59 points to make up for Karl-Anthony Towns’ dismal big-match performance. In 24 minutes, the All-Star big man has only scored 11 points on 3-11 shooting.

If the Timberwolves do manage to hold off the LA Clippers, they’ll need much more from Towns against the red-hot and Memphis in the playoffs.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Karl-Anthony Towns at halftime:



2 Points

0/7 FGM

0/2 3PM

Karl-Anthony Towns at halftime:
2 Points
0/7 FGM
0/2 3PM
4 Fouls

After a potentially close loss, the Clippers will make another attempt to clinch their last postseason spot. They will have to wait and play the winner of another play-in match featuring the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

