Watch: LA Lakers locker room gives rookie Austin Reaves a hero's welcome after OT winner against Dallas Mavericks

Following the LA Lakers thriller win in OT against the Dallas Mavericks, Austin Reaves received a hero's welcome in the Lakers locker room.

The Lakers rookie showed up on Wednesday night and was welcomed with streams of water being splashed on him by proud teammates.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers When the undrafted rookie hits the game-winner. When the undrafted rookie hits the game-winner. https://t.co/v6SkCFc350

Reaves put up a tremendous performance for the side in their 107-104 win over Dallas. He also emerged as the much-needed closer for a shorthanded LA Lakers side as he put an exclamation point on this hard-fought win.

Shooting a buzzer-beater from 25-feet off a pass from Russell Westbrook as he cut through the middle, Austin Reaves put the LA Lakers in the lead with less than a second left to play.

The youngster from Arkansas recorded a career-high 15 points overall as he made his name as a Laker and put on a show for the entirety of the game.

Is Austin Reaves the two-way player the LA Lakers have been looking for?

Austin Reaves celebrates his clutch basket for the Lakers against the Mavericks.

Austin Reaves made his debut with the LA Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League. Playing for Wichita State and the University of Oklahoma in college, Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. However, he appeared on their Summer League roster to earn a two-way spot.

Reaves put on some tremendous outings for the Lakers' gritty and hard-nosed Summer League team. The 23-year old has showed some serious skill and potential during his time in Las Vegas.

The Laker Files @LakerFiles AUSTIN REAVES SUMMER LEAGUE GAME WINNER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 AUSTIN REAVES SUMMER LEAGUE GAME WINNER 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cs0IXbpbNj

Coming up with clutch plays on both ends of the floor, he joined the LA Lakers on a two-way contract that was then upgraded to a standard contract.

Austin Reaves has been likened to former Lakers guard Alex Caruso. While their playing style isn't similar, their approach to the game and the role they play in the side is crucial. Both often come off the bench and offer tough defense along with high IQ and unselfish playmaking. The role of such players is often lost on the stat sheets.

Reaves has had some good games with the Lakers. Although he is prone to spells of inconsistency, these are aspects that need to be overlooked due to his status as a rookie.

While factoring in his age, he has limited upside in terms of growth potential. However, Reaves brings the intensity and "dog" which the team has been struggling to find early in the season.

His performance on Wednesday night helped the injury-riddled Lakers overcome a tough opponent to improve their winning streak to three games.

Be it offensively or defensively, Reaves is a great acquisition for the LA Lakers. Following his clutch display against the Dallas Mavericks, there is little that can be said to deny that.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra