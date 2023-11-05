Watch: LaVar Ball gives tour of his rad car collection including $300k worth Maybach 'Night Edition'

LaVar Ball used to make headlines while talking about how talented his sons, LaMelo, LiAngelo and Lonzo, were. Lonzo and LaMelo made it to the NBA as key parts of the Chicago Bulls (prior to his injury) and Charlotte Hornets, respectively, while LiAngelo played mostly in the G-League.

With that in mind, it has been a while since we last heard about LaVar Ball, but VladTV recently posted a video on YouTube where the businessman presented his impressive car collection.

In the video, Ball shows six of the cars he owns, headlined by the impressive Maybach 'Night Edition,' which, as he says, is one of the only 15 that have been made worldwide.

In the VladTV interview, Ball refers to the car's colors, which are black and white, mentioning the cream seats as well. According to him, Mayback has a V12 engine and is worth $300K.

Ball then went on to show his other cars, featuring a black Dodge SRT Demon with 800 horsepower, saying Dodge stopped making it back in 2018.

His car collection also includes a black SUV and a black Rolls-Royce Dawn, where LaVar Ball says its rims cost about $35K. The video ends with Ball showing his black Corvette "Super Snake" Shelby Truck, which has an impressive 770 horsepower.

Check out the interview below:

What is LaVar Ball's net worth?

LaVar Ball used to attract attention with the way he was backing up his sons en route to a career in the NBA. He always had the best to say about his sons and had created a feud with their coaches, NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, and basketball analysts.

Back in 2016, he created the Big Baller Brand, which specialized in shoes and clothing, and it was known for its high prices.

"If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER!" Ball once said, via TheStreet.com.

The family also made money through its FaceBook Watch show, "Ball In The Family," which used to attract millions of viewers and helped LaVar Ball become a millionaire over the years.

The 55-year-old businessman, who used to play in the NFL professionally, has a net worth of $4 to $6 million, per several websites.

Over the past two or three years, he has become less vocal about his sons' achievements in the NBA. LiAngelo has been out of the league, while Lonzo is dealing with a serious knee injury that has kept him out since January 2022, and he is not expected to return before October 2024.

Meanwhile, LaMelo has become Charlotte's star guard, yet he hasn't led his team to the playoffs yet.