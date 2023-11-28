Watch: Le Sserafim singers gives unfiltered reaction to seeing NBA In Season Tournament courts for 1st time

The Korean girl group Le Sserafim has been around the NBA quite a bit. They attended the matchup between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers where they rocked their customized Lakers jerseys. While they were in attendance, the Lakers dancers even performed one of the K-Pop group's songs called "ANTIFRAGILE."

Le Sserafim showing up to support the Lakers can be seen as a positive because they snapped an 11-game losing streak against their hometown rivals with the quintet in attendance.

However, the group's appearance during the Lakers vs Clippers matchup would not be the last time they would be associated to the NBA. That's because the league's X (formerly called Twitter) account has released a clip showing them reacting to the unique looks of each team's In-Season Tournament court design.

Watch the group members eact to the various court designs:

It seems that the group liked all the designs, but it appears that the Lakers court was their favorite among them all.

Le Sserafim fans were thrilled on group's collaboration with NBA

Before the group showed up to the Lakers game earlier this month, Le Sserafim member Huh Yunjin posted a photo showcasing their custom jerseys on Instagram.

Fans seemingly showed some interest in basketball, specifically in the NBA. Each member of the group got their own jersey with their chosen numbers and their names on the back, like that of a player's.

Huh Yunjin, who created the post, wore the number 88. Kim Chaewon also wore a number that was north of 80, with the number being 81. The next highest number belonged to Japanese member Sakura Miyawaki who chose the number 28, like Japanese forward Rui Hachimura.

Following Sakura's jersey was her fellow Japanese member Kazuha, who wore the number 18. This number has been worn by several Lakers players, most notable of which are Kurt Rambis and Sasha Vujacic.

Lastly, Hong Eunchae went with the number 01. No player has ever had this number on their jersey before. Dennis Rodman requested to wear this number when he joined the Chicago Bulls, as number 10 was already retired by the franchise. His request was denied, so he had to settle for 91, as the numbers added up to 10.

Searching for these jerseys on the NBA's store does not yield any results, so it appears that it they're not for sale. There's no news on whether they will eventually be.

However, should they become available, NBA and K-Pop fans, especially Le Sserafim, will have something to share, two circles that rarely interject.