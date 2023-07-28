Watch: LeBron James is back in the gym as Bronny James returns home after cardiac arrest

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and his family experienced a major scare earlier this week when his son Bronny James suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The incident took place during the 18-year-old's basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday morning. Bronny was subsequently rushed to the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

After several days of being hospitalized, Bronny was discharged on Thursday to continue his recovery at home. Following the news that his son was good to return home, LeBron wasted no time getting back in the gym.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, a clip surfaced of James taking part in a workout with 16-year-old rising star prospect AJ Dybantsa. The workout had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, however, it had to be postponed a day, until Bronny was released from the hospital.

During the workout, James and Dybantsa could be seen practicing fadeaway jumpers out of the post. The 38-year-old appeared to be moving well and locked in as he gears up for his 21st NBA season.

Watch James’ workout below:

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

star @ADybantsa outside LA



Great news for the James family with Bronny getting released from the hospital.



More on @NYTSports



nytimes.com/2023/07/27/spo… pic.twitter.com/Nq7YDYvtEr Here’s some video of LeBron working out today with 2026 @ProlificPrepstar @ADybantsa outside LAGreat news for the James family with Bronny getting released from the hospital.More on @NYTSports

LeBron James thanks fans for their support

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James and his son Bronny James

On Thursday, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center released an update regarding Bronny James’ health. The hospital said that James’ treatment for cardiac arrest was successful and that his recovery following his discharge will be ongoing:

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for this continued progress and encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

Shortly before the statement, LeBron James also offered up his first public statement on the whole situation, via social media. James thanked fans for their continued support of Bronny over the last week.

He added that he and his family will offer up additional updates and information regarding his son’s health once they are comfortable doing so:

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone is doing great,” James tweeted.

He added:

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

LeBron James @KingJames I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Also read: “The risk is so high” - Return of LeBron James’ son Bronny James questioned by renowned doctor

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)