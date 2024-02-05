WATCH: LeBron James channels his inner Michael Jackson jamming to 'Rock With You'

As the oldest active player in the NBA, LeBron James has to go through a very meticulous process to prepare his body for game days. The LA Lakers star has a strict workout and diet routine that allows him to play at a high level despite being already 39 years old.

This does not mean the 20-time All-Star doesn't know how to have fun. LeBron might be all business when it comes to keeping his body in tip-top shape, but he is also able to have fun with his workouts now and then.

In a video posted recently on X, King James can be seen and heard belting out to one of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, "Rock With You," in the Lakers' workout facility. He even looked like he was having a full-blown concert as he used a barbell as a microphone.

Watch LeBron as he takes the time to entertain during a workout.

While players need to take their workout routines seriously, taking the time to have some fun together and keeping up the morale is vital in the locker room. As a seasonsed veteran, LeBron James understands the importance of this aspect.

LeBron James surpasses another Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record this season

The LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Feb. 7 matchup last season was a historic moment for the NBA and LeBron James personally. Coming into the game, LeBron was only 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points.

Many people anticipated whether that would be the night he would make history. Especially Kareem himself, who was sitting courtside. All eyes were on LeBron as he sank basket after basket in the tightly contested matchup. With just a little over ten seconds left in the third quarter, he sank a fall-away jumper over Kenrich Williams to become the NBA's new all-time leading scorer.

This year, LeBron once again broke another Kareem record as he continues his legendary career. With the announcement of this year's NBA All-Star teams, LeBron was revealed as the number-one vote-getter among NBA fans. Making him a lock to be a starter.

With this selection, LeBron was named to his 20th All-Star appearance, surpassing Kareem's previous record of 19.

The last time LeBron wasn't on an All-Star team was back in 2004 when he was a rookie playing straight out of high school. He still participated in the annual festivities that year as a part of the Rookie-Sophomore game. It still remains as the only time in his career where he did not make the All-Star squad.

