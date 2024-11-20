Watch: LeBron James dances with excitement, Anthony Davis holds his head in disbelief after Dalton Knecht goes berserk

Dalton Knecht delivered a sensational performance during the Lakers' 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday. The Lakers rookie put on a shooting clinic from beyond the arc, showcasing a fiery display that left franchise superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in awe.

LeBron and Davis couldn't contain their excitement as they watched Knecht catch fire in the third quarter. In a video that has gone viral on social media, LeBron is seen dancing with sheer joy, while Davis, in disbelief, clutches his head, reacting to Knecht's electrifying shooting spree from downtown.

LeBron and Davis showered Dalton Knecht with praise for his stellar performance. LeBron openly remarked on how the 16 teams ahead of the Lakers in the draft made a mistake by passing on the former Tennessee standout, allowing the Lakers to select Knecht with the 17th pick.

"The other 16 teams f*cked it up," the four-time NBA champion said. "The internet call me a liar every time. What am I now? I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he (Knecht) was gonna fall to us."

Meanwhile, Davis humorously acknowledged Knecht's brilliance by passing on his "shooter" crown to the rookie.

"He a real ooter for sure. He the best ooter on the team. I give my crown away," Davis said.

Dalton Knecht vs. Utah Jazz

Dalton Knecht delivered a career-best performance on Tuesday, showcasing his scoring prowess in a standout game. The former Tennessee standout dropped 37 points on an efficient 12 of 16 shooting, including a blistering 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. He also converted four of his five free throw attempts, adding five rebounds and one steal to his stat line in 38:25 minutes.

Knecht was unstoppable in the third quarter, where he caught fire, sinking all six of his attempts from deep. He racked up 21 points and grabbed two rebounds during that electrifying period, leaving fans and teammates in awe.

