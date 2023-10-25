Watch: LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James makes another cameo in commercial after debut alongside Lakers star

LeBron James and the LA Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in their season opener this week, however, it wasn't all bad news for the four-time NBA champ. During the broadcast, a commercial for Nike was aired that featured James and his daughter, Zhuri. Although the commercial may have flown under the radar for some fans who were focused on the game, it's continued to circulate online.

The commercial, released in collaboration with Nike for the start of the NBA season, takes viewers worldwide. As it shows, basketball is an outlet to unite no matter who you are, where you come from or what your situation is.

At the end of the commercial, LeBron James can be seen receiving a basketball before the camera pans over to his daughter Zhuri, who wants to play one-on-one. The heartwarming commercial has received praise from fans online, with many noting the significance of LeBron James' daughter Zhuri making a featured appearance.

Those who missed the commercial can see it below:

Looking at LeBron James' other recent commercial featuring his family

Astute NBA fans may have noticed that this wasn’t the only recent commercial that featured LeBron James and his family. Leading up to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, A Beats By Dre commercial featured James and another superstar athlete.

The commercial, which shows how athletes use Beats by Dre headphones to silence critics, also notably features Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland. Dubbed "The King & The Viking," the commercial includes cameos from James and Haaland’s loved ones.

In the case of LeBron James, his wife Savannah and his children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, are all featured. For Haaland, his father is featured as the voice he listens to.

The touching commercial includes a heartfelt monologue from Savannah James, which also gives NBA fans a teaser for the future. As she indicates, James could follow through with his plan to stick around and play basketball with both his sons.

"The pressure doesn't break you, it feeds you," Savannah says in the ad. "I mean, after 21 years in, you just get stronger. … Tell them you're not done until you play with your son. Then do that again."

Of course, James may have to decide between playing with his sons or owning an NBA expansion team. With the NBA expected to discuss an expansion after finalizing their new media rights deal, an expansion sounds likely in the coming years.