WATCH: LeBron James dazzles with no-look dime to Jaxson Hayes

LeBron James dazzled LA Lakers fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz. James not only made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to score 39,000, but he also had a showtime assist to Jaxson Hayes.

The Lakers were up by 12 points with around nine minutes left in the second quarter. Max Christie poked the ball from former Laker Talen Horton-Tucker, who tried to attack him in the paint. James picked up the loose ball to start the fastbreak against the helpless Jazz defense.

"The King" made a great bullet pass to a running Hayes, who made the two-handed slam as the crowd erupted. The basket gave the Lakers a 14-point lead and it started a huge second-quarter run. The Lakers ended the first half with a 21-point advantage.

If the LA Lakers hold on to win the game, they will automatically qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. They will finish atop West Group A with a record of 4-0.

LeBron James has the Lakers playing like a well-oiled machine ever since they got blown out by the Houston Rockets a couple of weeks ago. The Lakers have won five of their last six games heading into Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James reaches 39,000 points, climbs up to 7th in all-time 3-point list

LeBron James needed just five points to become the first NBA player to score 39,000 points. James accomplished the feat on Tuesday night midway through the first quarter. He opened the scoring for the LA Lakers with an alley-oop dunk before hitting two free throws to inch closer to history.

With the Lakers up by a point, Anthony Davis handed off the ball to James, who was wide open following AD's screen. "The King" knocked down the 3-point shot to reach 39,000 points. It's another amazing accomplishment for the four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP.

James also moved up to the NBA's all-time 3-point list, passing Vince Carter for the seventh spot. Not known as a shooter for the majority of his career, the 38-year-old superstar continues to shock his fans and upset his haters.

