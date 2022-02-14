Watch: LeBron James' ecstatic celebration as LA Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. catches in the endzone for a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance for Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and his celebrations took a life of their own. He was seen dancing and singing along to the halftime show and cheering whenever the LA Rams scored.

The LA Rams won the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and the fans in attendance had the time of their lives. The game was scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles so the Rams had their home crowd for the championship event. The stadium was packed with celebrities and one of them was King James.

LeBron James has been a keen supporter of LA sports ever since joining the LA Lakers. He is often seen cheering for the LA Rams, LA Dodgers (MLB) and LA Sparks (WNBA). James has also sported their jerseys before his NBA games to show support and can also be seen in attendance at stadiums.

In this year's Super Bowl, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had himself an incredible first quarter. His first catch was a touchdown in the endzone and he finished the game with 52 yards and 2 receptions.

With 6:22 left in the first period, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pass to Beckham Jr. in the endzone and the Rams got their first six points on the board. LeBron James, supporting his resident team, was caught ecstatically celebrating after the touchdown.

LeBron James has routinely tweeted in support of Odell Beckham Jr. and his game. Before joining the Rams, Beckham Jr. was part of James' hometown Cleveland Browns. LBJ celebrated when OBJ joined the LA Rams and welcomed him to the city of Los Angeles.

The touchdown in question was quarterback Matthew Stafford's first touchdown in the Super Bowl. Beckham Jr. caught a 17-yard strike from Stafford on Third-and-3. The 50-yard drive was set up because of a failed Fourth-and-1 conversion by the Bengals on the Rams' 49-yard line.

Hence, the Rams were in a great position on the field to get some early points.

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer including playoffs

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James recently surpassed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader in the regular-season and playoffs combined.

In his last game against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, James scored a three-pointer with seven minutes left in the third quarter. The three allowed him to officially take the throne as the player with the most points dropped in league history.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James has now scored more points than any other player in league history between the regular season and playoffs combined. The record-setting bucket: LeBron James has now scored more points than any other player in league history between the regular season and playoffs combined. The record-setting bucket: https://t.co/o43WjumoPP

James finished the game with 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He has now scored 44,157 points in the NBA, regular-season and playoffs combined. This is currently eight points more than LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, his historic night was ruined as he missed a late-game free throw that cost the Lakers the game. James was fouled on a three-point attempt during the dying seconds of the game while down three points.

The 37-year-old needed to make all three free throws to send the game into overtime, and his first miss essentially sealed the fate of LA. The Golden State Warriors won the game 117-115.

The LA Lakers now sit five games below .500 at 26-31 as the ninth seed in the West. They take on the Utah Jazz at home on February 16 after three days of rest.

