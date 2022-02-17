Watch: LeBron James' emotional embrace with Aaron Donald, as King James leads LA Lakers to emphatic comeback win over Utah Jazz after losing Anthony Davis

Following a hard-fought battle at Crytpo.com Arena, the LA Lakers emerged as winners as they beat the Utah Jazz 106-101 behind an inspired performance by LeBron James.

In an emotional and much-needed win for the Lakers, the Purple and Gold saw James take over in the fourth-quarter to see them through to their first win in three games.

However, the win was even more special considering the presence of another champion in the stadium.

Fresh off the victory parade from the win at Super Bowl LVI, LA Rams defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald was in attendance at the game on Wednesday.

With exchanges between the LA champions throughout the course of the game, the two shared an emotional embrace as LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a win after losing Anthony Davis to injury in the first half.

LeBron James ended the night with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Turning up the heat in the fourth-quarter, King James sparked a Lakers comeback as he registered 15 points in the fourth.

As the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak with this win, the side will still face adversity as they look forward to a speedy recovery from Davis.

Real recognized real as LeBron James played like a man possessed with Aaron Donald in attendance against the Utah Jazz. Putting on a show for the Super Bowl champ with the Lakers win, the Purple and Gold will enjoy some respite heading into the All-Star break on a high note.

Although the Lakers enjoyed an early lead in the first-quarter, the momentum would shift in Utah's favor. Things took a turn for the worse after Anthony Davis went down with an ankle injury moments before the end of the first half.

Somehow, the Lakers managed to hang tough in the third quarter behind some consistent scoring by LeBron. Still down by eight points entering the fourth-quarter, a sudden shift in the tide would see the King go absolutely nuclear as he erupted for 15 points, including a personal 7-0 run.

Shooting threes, grabbing rebounds and dishing out assists, the 37-year old was all over the floor as the Lakers trampled the Jazz in the fourth quarter. The Lakers defense was on full display as they held the Utah Jazz to just 22 points without their primary rim protector on the floor.

With two clutch three-pointers by James to aid the Purple and Gold's efforts, the game was sealed with another clutch three by the Lakers rookie Austin Reaves.

The win also comes in handy as the LA Lakers head into the All-Star break. With a nine-day break before their next game against the LA Clippers, the Purple and Gold will look to rest and recuperate while also hoping that Davis returns to action soon.

