Watch: LeBron James enjoys time off with wife Savannah Brinson, as the Lakers star fancies red wine and cigars at a scenic location

LeBron James has had a pretty busy 2021. The 36-year old has suffered many injuries and is currently in the middle of a tough season with the LA Lakers. However, the holiday season is a time where even LeBron takes his mind off the game. After a big Christmas Day performance, the King decided to spend the day off with his wife Savannah Brinson James.

LeBron posted a story where both were at a scenic and beautiful location and the song, "Everything" by Mary J. Blige was being played in the background. They were seen lip-syncing to the melodious singer and enjoying the beautiful evening. The Lakers star posted another story, where he was seen having a fun time smoking a cigar and sipping some red wine.

SFG👑 @_xLakers LeBron and Savannah sing along to “My Everything” by Mary J. Blidge. ❤️ LeBron and Savannah sing along to “My Everything” by Mary J. Blidge. ❤️ https://t.co/lp6ZF8cCql

With the NBA schedule getting even tighter as the season approaches the business end, LeBron James is using his time off to spend some quality moments with family. This will help him recharge his body and come back all guns blazing after the short break.

James, in his 19th year, has been sensational this season. However, his form has not had any impact on the team as the Lakers continue to struggle after 34 games. Despite having the firepower, the team is lacking the intent and the grit to battle it out against their opponents. With only 48 games left in the regular season, the team will soon have to figure out a way to get things sorted or else they might have to face the risk of competing in the play-in tournament.

LeBron James has been performing brilliantly this season

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite the early-season niggles, James has found his rhythm and is putting up big numbers for the Lakers. In the 22 games he has played this season, LeBron is averaging 27.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 6.5 APG. He is shooting at a highly efficient 51.7% efficiency from the field.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have not found their way, even with LeBron's brilliance. They sit at the seventh position in the West and hold a 16-18 record for the season. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are within striking distance to move ahead of them.

During the Lakers' Christmas Day blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James had another monster game, as he scored 39 points on 56% shooting from the field. However, just like many of their games this season, he did not receive enough help from his teammates, which led to the Purple and Gold suffering a 122-115 defeat.

Also Read Article Continues below

The King is playing 37 minutes per game, which is the most he has ever played since the 2016-17 season. He is giving his best efforts for the team and even though the results have not always been positive, LeBron and company will hope to get better as the season progresses. With superstars like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in their midst, the team has all the experience it takes to deliver in tough situations. On top of that, LeBron James' form has been a huge factor for the team and if they play to their strengths, the Lakers can definitely turn it around and start playing the beautiful basketball that fans expected from them before the season began.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra