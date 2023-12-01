Watch: LeBron James gives sneak peek of his $1.5 Million health regime's integral element

LeBron James is already one of the most decorated NBA stars. At this point in his career, it is safe to assume that at least one of the teams he played for will retire his jersey. It is also certain that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he becomes eligible.

LeBron has been named the NBA's MVP four times. He has also won four championships and was honored as the Finals MVP in every single one. He also has 19 All-Star team selections and 13 All-NBA First Teams and was the league's scoring champion (2008) and assist leader (2020) once.

These are just some of his achievements and accolades. However, he isn't done yet, as he continues to play at a high level for the LA Lakers. Of course, being able to play at an elite level at age 38 isn't easy. Being able to do so requires adherence to a strict health regime.

James uses a hyperbaric chamber, a special equipment, for going through Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. This helps him remain healthy and NBA-ready.

He recently shared a video of him on Instagram getting ready to step inside a hyperbaric chamber. He added a caption to the video that read,

"Getting in this thing can be [scared emoji] at times, I'll tell ya!"

LeBron James' Instagram story (via LeBron James)

Looking at LeBron James' stats in his 21st NBA season

LeBron James isn't the only player to have played this long in the NBA. Other players who have stayed in the league for 21 years are Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. Every single one of them retired after their 21st season. The only player to remain in the league longer was Vince Carter, who played for 22 seasons in the NBA.

These other stars retired because they were not in their prime. However, LeBron continues to produce numbers, even though he isn't in his prime. His stats this season are what sets him apart from other NBA stars who have played for over twenty years.

LeBron has played in 19 of the Lakers' 20 games this season. He started in every single game and has averaged 33.5 minutes per game. He has averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He has also made around 55% of his field goal attempts.

These are eye-popping numbers for someone who will be turning 39 soon. James' health regime is a significant part of why he can still accomplish this.