"Right back to you": LeBron James shows love to Jalen Hurts as NFL MVP favorite embraces first meeting with Lakers star 

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts copious praise following their first meeting when the Lakers played the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. Hurts and his father were in attendance, and while LA received a 44-point trouncing to lose 138-94, the QB relished every bit of his interaction with James.

Speaking to the reporters after the Eagles' 37-34 OT win against the Buffalo Bills, Hurts was asked about his first meeting with the four-time NBA champion. The 25-year-old had plenty to say (via Philadelphia Eagles Facebook):

"I've never seen LeBron James play, never met him. A great player... he's so transcendent in terms of the things he's been able to do on and off the court. He's changed the game in so many different ways, so just thought it would be cool to go see him. Obviously, I had the opportunity to meet him, and I wanted him to shake my dad's hand too."

James responded on X soon after:

"And it’s all love and respect right back to you Young King."

While Hurts will be happy that the Sixers notched up a dominant win, there was no doubt that he was thrilled to see one of the most iconic players take the floor.

LeBron James' objective is to win another championship with the LA Lakers

In his 21st year in the NBA and his sixth season with the LA Lakers, LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to win another championship. A title would make it his fifth and the second one he would win for the Lakers. And in what comes as an impressive display of skill, experience, and defying father time, the 38-year-old has been a regular fixture in 18 of the team's 19 games so far.

This season, James has proved that he is still a freight train, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, shooting 55.8% from the field, 38.8% from three-point range, and 70.2% from the charity stripe — all of this playing 33.3 minutes per contest.

While Anthony Davis has been a picture of health and consistency this season, the focus and dependence has still been on James. The forward is the team's leading scorer this season and while they have a long way to go to meet the objective of winning a championship, fans are optimistic as long as the four-time MVP is on the hardwood.

LeBron James' contributions have seen the Purple and Gold placed seventh in the West with an 11-8 record, following their latest win against the Detroit Pistons. They play the OKC Thunder next on Thursday.