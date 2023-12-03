WATCH: LeBron James & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spotted catching Rams vs Browns game in LA

Two NBA legends, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, have been spotted attending the NFL game between the LA Rams and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

James is an avid fan of the Browns, his hometown team, while Abdul-Jabbar was seen wearing a jacket featuring the logo of his Los Angeles-based alma mater, UCLA.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 7, 2023, in a game against the OKC Thunder, James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar to become the leading scorer in the history of the NBA.

More recently, on Nov. 21, the Lakers star became the first player to score 39,000 points in the league.

“I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, (but) I haven’t had an opportunity to really wrap my head around what that means,” James said after reaching 39,000 points (per NBA.com).

“There’s been so many great players that came across this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers. To be able to accomplish something that’s the first of anything, I think that’s always pretty cool. It’s a wild moment, that’s for sure.”

LeBron James gives shoutout to Puka Nacua

LeBron James extended his praise to Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua as the rookie continues to make history and accolades for his remarkable debut season.

During Sunday's game, Nacua secured a 70-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. This catch set a new record for the highest receiving yards by a Rams WR and propelled Nacua beyond the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the season.

After Nacua accomplished the feat, James posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Congrats Puka on breaking the team rookie record for receiving yards! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

Nacua has recorded three games with 150+ scrimmage yards this season. This feat puts him in a tie for the most such games in a single season by any NFL wide receiver. He now shares this distinction with legendary players Randy Moss and Ja'Marr Chase.

In a shoutout to one of Nacua's standout performances, LeBron James playfully referred to him as "Puka Doncic" during a live stream on social media. The nickname is a playful nod to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

