Watch: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade celebrate in style at Michael Jordan's 50th birthday bash

In a recent video shared courtesy of Instagram user @fella_flamzey, we got a sneak peek into Michael Jordan's 50th birthday celebrations. The party took place 10 years ago when some of the greatest players of our generation were still in their prime.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant attended the party, which was a star-studded event full of elite athletes.

Jordan is now 60. Wade and Anthony have both retired from the NBA. And Kobe Bryant's untimely passing continues to leave the basketball world in mourning. Only LeBron James remains an active NBA player from the list of stars who attended Jordan's 50th birthday party.

However, following the $3 billion sale of the Charlotte Hornets, we can rest assured that Jordan's next birthday party is going to be an extravagant expense. The former superstar has continued to grow as a dominant force in the business world, as his sneaker brand and other ventures have continued to grow.

Jordan was a dominant force during the 1980s and 1990s but didn't retire until 2003. For most older NBA fans, it feels like Jordan is still young. Yet, at 60 years old, Jordan is far removed from his playing days when he was continually challenging for championships.

LeBron James had a 'fan boy' moment with Michael Jordan

While LeBron James is now regarded as Michael Jordan's equal, there was a time when the Los Angeles Lakers star idolized the former Chicago Bulls champion. During a 2020 podcast discussion with Maverick Carter, LeBron discussed his first meeting with Jordan, noting how it changed his life.

"It's two people I've met in my life that's changed my life. Meeting my wife...and when I meet Michael Jordan in 2001...When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn't believe it was him. I couldn't believe it. The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He was Black Jesus to me. Nobody can tell me anything different."

"I was in Chicago...They take us to hoops...So we walk upstairs and nobody told me that Mike lifts before he plays. I don’t know anything about lifting right now, I’m a high school sophomore. I don’t know anything about lifting."

LeBron continued:

"We walk up there and the first person I see is Charles Oakley. Oak being from Cleveland, I dapped him up. And, Oak moved and when he moves, Mike is sitting on the bench press. And I was like, 'Oh my f**king God!'"

"I didn't think he was real. You don't understand. I didn't think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV. Either in games, or commercials. ... I didn't think he was real. And, when I saw him, I was like, if the man above took me that day, I would've lived a hell of a life."

Jordan's exceptional skill and relentless desire to win saw him become a household name during his time in the NBA. In fact, Jordan is widely credited for helping grow the NBA brand worldwide, such was his impact on the sport.

James has taken up and carried that mantle since entering the league. Yet, it's awesome to hear that even a future great had a moment where he was in awe of Jordan's presence. Even now, 20 years after retiring, Jordan is still a huge draw, such is the depth of his legacy.

