Watch: LeBron James nods in approval as Bronny James throws down an emphatic dunk in Sierra Canyon’s win vs. Perry

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny, who plays for the Sierra Canyon School, was on display in a game against the Perry High School varsity basketball team.

Sierra Canyon won the game by a 13-point margin, and Bronny posted 11 points with father LeBron James and godfather Chris Paul watching on. LBJ took to his Instagram page to share a clip of Bronny making a dunk in transition as he cheered him on.

"Bang out my boy! Ayyyyyyyeee. Lol. Keep going up kid!"

Bronny currently has interest from tons of colleges. Some of these schools include Duke University, North Carolina State University, University of Kansas, UCLA and University of Kentucky. Amongst them all, only Kentucky has made the youngster a scholarship offer.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers secure a win over the Orlando Magic

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against Orlando Magic during the first half at Staples Center on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The L.A. Lakers hosted the Orlando Magic in a Sunday night game at Staples Center. Although he was listed as probable for the game, LeBron James led the Lakers to victory over the Eastern Conference 14th placed Magic team.

The Magic came into the game with a 5-22 record, and the Lakers came into the game on the back of a blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron James had a triple-double to extend the Magic's losing streak. He posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season.

LBJ completed 12 out of 20 field-goal attempts, recording a 60.0% accuracy from the field. He also registered a three-point percentage of 42.9, having netted 3 out of 7 attempts from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Talen Horton-Tucker had an amazing outing also, completing 6 steals, while posting 19 points and 3 assists. Russell Westbrook was also on display, registering 19 points 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Coming off the bench as usual was Carmelo Anthony, who in 24 minutes of game time recorded 13 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and 2 blocks.

LeBron James currently averages 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the 2021-22 NBA season thus far, having featured in 16 out of 28 Lakers games. His season has been marred by injuries but that hasn't stopped the 4-NBA champion from putting up a show whenever he's on the court.

