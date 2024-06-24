Watch: LeBron James & Obi Toppin shows incredible hops during 1v1 dunk contest

Lebron James and Obi Toppin have been two of the most athletic players in the NBA. With their verticality and athleticism, it's no surprise that the two looked to outdo each other in a one-on-one dunk contest this offseason.

In an Instagram story, James and Toppin battled it out in a mini dunk contest during their offseason workout in Los Angeles on Monday

Here is the video from the IG story:

The two utilized the court’s walls and the backboard to perform their between-the-legs throw-downs.

The 39-year-old James, who wore a bandana in the video, was also overheard saying: “I’m too old for this.”

James, the all-time scoring leader in the NBA, has never been in a dunk contest in the NBA. However, during his high school days, he was crowned the Powerade Jam Fest champion in 2003 in what was his first and only dunk contest title recorded.

Meanwhile, Toppin has been one of the marquee dunkers in the NBA, winning the 2022 slam dunk contest in that year’s All-Star weekend when he was still playing for the New York Knicks.

LeBron James headlines Team USA’s 2024 Olympic squad

Based on the caption of the video, it was one of James’ preparations for his return to the Olympic stage as the Los Angeles Lakers star is set to lead Team USA in the Paris Games this summer.

LeBron James, who last played for Team USA in 2012, will be returning to the Olympics to lift the team to another gold medal, alongside Olympic veterans Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and fellow Laker Anthony Davis.

Other members of the team include: Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard and Bam Adebayo.

The last time Team USA played in a major international tournament was in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, where the Americans were kicked off the podium by the Canadian national team in the bronze medal match.

The loss sparked a slew of commitments from the NBA's biggest stars, including LeBron James, who has won two Olympic gold medals before in 2008 and 2012. James will be the oldest player in the team, having played more minutes in the NBA than anyone ever.

The Olympic men’s basketball tournament is scheduled for Aug. 3, with Team USA being grouped with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico.