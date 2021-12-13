Watch: LeBron James prevents awkward fall by showing stellar balance after finishing a dunk in the LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic game

The LA Lakers notched their second consecutive win as they rode behind LeBron James' dominant performance against the Orlando Magic.

Following a tremendous 33-point outing against the OKC Thunder previously, "The King" continued to put his skills on display as he recorded a 30-point triple double in the Lakers' 106-94 win.

A highlight moment for the LA Lakers featured LeBron James showing off his trademark athleticism on a fastbreak play. Riding the momentum of a ballistic scoring run in the third quarter, the Lakers' play was started by some tough defense in the paint.

A steal by Russell Westbrook led to a scintillating transition dunk, with LeBron James running up the floor and taking flight to detonate at the rim.

However, a noteworthy aspect of this play is James' ability to recover after the dunk. Avoiding an awkward landing that could have led to a potential injury, LeBron James showed that there was still life in the 36-year old's legs as he sprung himself back into position to head back on defense.

Leading the charge against the young Magic team, the LA Lakers played with unseen energy. Now 15-13 on the season with a 10-7 record at home, the LA Lakers will remain the sixth seed in the Western Conference leaderboard.

LeBron James' athleticism continues to impress

James entered the league as one of the most explosive athletes the game has ever seen. Although his style of play continues to feature brute strength and mild bursts of explosion, it is evident that he has made adjustments in order to remain productive for longer.

With injuries emerging as a genuine concern for all players in the latter part of their careers, James has been no exception. Even while factoring in the care that the LA Lakers superstar takes to preserve his body, injuries saw him miss a number of games earlier this season.

This highlight play, in that regard, almost seems like a response to all the naysayers who count LeBron out because of his age. With the LA Lakers being the oldest team in the league, LeBron James aims to prove a number of people wrong by dominating games.

Coming off a performance of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, LeBron James is also one of three players to record a 30+ triple-double over the age of 35.

With this display of athleticism and situational awareness, it can be assumed that James' body is returning to a comfortable form. Displaying improved freedom of movement, there is some relief in knowing that the LA Lakers superstar is in good health as the team prepares to face the Dallas Mavericks on December 15th.

