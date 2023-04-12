Watch: LeBron James puts on a silky-smooth finish to give the LA Lakers the lead

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are currently engaged in a crucial play-in battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James led the Lakers in the first half with 16 points on 58.3% shooting. This included a silky-smooth layup through traffic in the second quarter that gave LA a 45-44 lead.

However, the Wolves responded with a 15-5 run to take a 60-49 lead at halftime, led by star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 100.0% shooting in the first half.

Watch LeBron James’ layup below:

Dillon Brooks wants to play LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Round One of the playoffs.

Many fans and analysts believe that the Lakers would present a bigger challenge to Memphis. However, when Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was recently asked who he would like to face in the first round, he chose LA.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a seven-game series,” Brooks said.

“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That will be a good first-round matchup for us.”

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto Dillon Brooks: "I wouldn't mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series."



Why?



“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.” Dillon Brooks: “I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series.”Why?“The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”

The Grizzlies finished just 1-2 against the Lakers this season and 2-2 against Minnesota. They could face a challenge regardless of their opponent.

However, it looks like Brooks and Memphis will be ready for whatever is thrown at them.

