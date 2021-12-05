Watch: LeBron James' son Bronny James puts on a show against father's alma mater St. Vincent's St. Mary's, stars like Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul join LeBron in attendance

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was in action at Staples Center on Saturday for the Chosen-1's Invitational. Bronny played for the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team against LeBron's alma mater, St. Vincent-St.Mary.

The invitational is a four-game high school event hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in partnership with Nike and LeBron James.

As expected, the LA Lakers superstar was in attendance to watch his son for the matchup. He was joined by several other current and former NBA stars as well. Bronny James' godfather and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, LeBron's Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, former stars Metta World Peace and Zach Randolph were all in attendance for this enticing game.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were in action against the LA Clippers just 24 hours before Bronny James played in the Staples Center building. The Lakers, unfortunately, lost that tie 115-119 and are now 12-12 for the 2021-22 NBA season. James scored 23 points on 39% shooting from the floor in that contest.

Bronny James powers Sierra Canyon to a win in the presence of his father LeBron James

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon dives to grab loses the ball against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center

LeBron James didn't record a win in his most recent outing at Staples Center, but that wasn't the case for his son, Bronny James. Bronny bagged a game-high 19-point outing to lead the Sierra Canyon to a 71-52 blowout win against his father's alma mater.

Bronny James made some huge shots from the 3-point line and was also going downhill frequently. One of his layup attempts even had LeBron James popping out of his seat.

Bronny James also had five rebounds and two blocks on the night. His performance was crucial to his team's chances as they were without their best player Amari Bailey, who was sidelined because of an ankle sprain. Bailey, a five-star recruit, has committed to playing college basketball for UCLA next.

Also Read Article Continues below

As always, LeBron James was once again highly active on the sidelines coaching his son and yelling at the referees for foul calls against Bronny's team. He seemed in a great mood overall and was glad to see how well his son perform well during the contest.

Edited by Diptanil Roy