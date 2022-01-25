Watch: LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce James seen hooping together, as the potential future NBA stars continue their journey with Sierra Canyon

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and his two sons, Bryce and Bronny, were seen playing basketball together as the duo continued to represent their high school, Sierra Canyon.

The video starts with Bronny trying to guard Bryce as the duo play one against one while the rest of the roster gets up shots. Bryce was unable to score as his older brother played defense. Bryce then tries to guard Bronny as LeBron's first-born takes it to the rim to score.

However, it should be mentioned the duo were pretty casual in their play and the game wasn't played in any competitive fervor.

In the end, the duo try to dunk with some flair as they try to replicate their father as Bronny successfully converts his attempt while Bryce just lays it in.

How good are LeBron James' sons?

The former Miami Heat star's biggest wish is that he gets to share an NBA court with his son, and it just might be possible with his eldest son, Bronny, who has been making waves in the national news for his incredible performances for his high school, Sierra Canyon.

One of Bronny's latest high school games was held at the Crypto.com Arena as "King James" was in attendance for the matchup against his alma mater, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School.

Bronny is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will enroll in college later that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been pondering his college options.

However, because of the NBA's one-and-done rule, Bronny will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024. He certainly seems to exhibit the hops his dad has and continues to showcase his athleticism.

Bryce Maximus James, on the other hand, is much younger than Bronny and is a long way away from being drafted into the NBA. He is only 14 years old and seems to be just as interested in soccer as he is in basketball.

Like his older brother, Bryce also attends Sierra Canyon High School. As a shooting guard, Bryce is already so good that LeBron James considers him to be the best shooter in the family.

LeBron James has always talked about wanting to play with his son in the NBA and that may be possible with regards to Bronny and his draft eligibility edging ever closer.

Bryce, on the other hand, might simply be too young for James to bank on still being in the NBA by the time he comes of age. Bryce, however, has showcased his versatility to scouts and could be one of the top prospects in his draft class if he continues with his basketball development.

