Watch: LeBron James spotted chatting with A'ja Wilson and other Aces players sitting courtside at Lakers-Pelicans

LeBron James and the LA Lakers dominated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 during Thursday’s NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal matchup in Las Vegas. During the blowout, James took the opportunity to chat with members of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces sitting courtside, including star forward A'ja Wilson.

James has long been a proponent of the WNBA. Meanwhile, he recently reiterated his desire to one day own a Las Vegas NBA expansion team.

Outside of the Aces, Las Vegas has experienced immense success as the host city of major league sports teams. This includes the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, the MLB’s Oakland Athletics are reportedly set to relocate to Las Vegas.

According to James, it’s time for the city to add an NBA team.

“It's crazy to say, but Vegas is a sports town,” James said. “You look at the Aces, the hockey team, the Raiders, the A's is coming here. Obviously, we just had F1 here … it's a sports town. Hopefully, I can bring my franchise here someday.”

James added that he has taken note of Nevadans’ unbridled support for their sports teams.

“They know what they’re watching, they show a lot of support, and sports is gigantic here right now,” James said. “They definitely support their clubs, that’s for sure.”

During the 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the possibility of the league adding expansion teams. He said that the NBA would consider doing so after its current media rights deal expires in 2025.

James will turn 39 later this month and is already the NBA’s oldest player. So, he should theoretically be inching closer toward the end of his career. Meanwhile, he has a $1 billion net worth as of 2023, along with some strong business connections.

So, he and his associates could be in a prime position to put a bid in if a Las Vegas expansion team ever comes to fruition.

LeBron James’ business partner interested in helping him acquire Las Vegas NBA expansion team

LeBron James will reportedly have some strong backing in his potential bid to land a future Las Vegas NBA expansion team. One of James’ most prominent business partners, Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital Partners, recently confirmed his interest in assisting the four-time MVP.

“We’re looking at bringing an NBA expansion team in partnership with LeBron and Fenway Sports Group,” Cardinale said. “We started this project three years ago.”

James and RedBird are partners in Fenway Sports Group, an “American multinational sports holding conglomerate.” The group owns the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and the Premier League's Liverpool FC.

According to Cardinale, they would have to shell out at least $5.5 billion to secure a Las Vegas expansion team.

“The price talk on an NBA team three years ago was $3 billion. The price talk today on an NBA expansion team is $5.5 billion to $6 billion,” Cardinale said.

It remains to be seen if LeBron James and Co. will be able to get a deal done. However, it’s clear that their interest is legitimate.

