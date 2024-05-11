Watch: LeBron James spotted jamming in nightclub to Kendrick Lamar's track 'Euphoria' dissing Drake

Now that the sting of being eliminated from the playoffs has perhaps subsided a bit, LeBron James can take the time to unwind. The LA Lakers star can step away from the game of basketball briefly before having to get back into the grind to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

That's exactly what the four-time MVP was doing when he was seen at a party in LA. He was seen jamming to Kendrick Lamar's diss track for Canadian rapper Drake.

LeBron wasn't doing anything crazy like jumping up and down; he was just in a corner of the club nodding his head along to the beat.

The Lakers star is a well-known hip-hop fan and has even posted various clips of himself working out, vibing along or even singing along to different rap artists, including both Kendrick and Drake, in the past.

LeBron James once joined Drake on-stage while the latter performed 'Sicko Mode'

In 2018, LeBron James joined Drake and Travis Scott while they were performing 'Sicko Mode' at the Staples Center.

The performance started with Drake on stage by himself for the intro. Soon, Scott appeared on stage and started performing his verse, much to the crowd's enjoyment.

After a while, LeBron walked up and joined the duo for their performance.

Drake and LeBron have also been spotted at other events together. Bronny and LeBron, for example, have been spotted in attendance at a Drake concert. The father and son duo have also been presented as special guests by Drake before.

Drake has a tattoo of LeBron located on his arm. Aside from LeBron, he also has tattoos of other basketball stars.

Those are of Kevin Durant's number 35 jersey along with the word 'snipe,' a tribute to one of KD's nicknames. The other one is of Steph Curry's number 30 which he wears on his jersey along with the word 'gifted.'