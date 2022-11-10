Watch: LeBron James trolls reporter for saying LA Lakers ‘in a tough spot right now being 2-9’: “Captain obvious!”

LeBron James trolled a reporter in his press conference after the LA Lakers lost to the LA Clippers 114-101. The reporter mentioned that the Lakers are in a tough spot at the moment as they are now 2-9 this season. Before the reporter could even finish his statement, James hilariously reacted and trolled him for stating the obvious.

The reporter said:

"LeBron. The team is just in a tough spot right now being 2-9."

James humorously responded by saying:

"Really? Captain obvious!"

LeBron James made the remark with a big smile on his face, but it's obvious in his body language that he's just hiding his frustration. After watching several of their games, the LA Lakers have the capability to win games with their current roster. The only problem for the team right now is that they're struggling to keep their rhythm on defense consistent, as mentioned by coach Darvin Ham.

LeBron James' strong start in the first half; exits the game in the second half

LeBron James made his return after missing a game against the Utah Jazz on November 7 due to left foot soreness. Sitting out for one game worked well for James as he started the game strongly against the Clippers last night. "King James" put on a tremendous showing in the first half of the game.

James had an impressive first quarter, scoring eight points, and was perfect from the field, knocking down all three of his shot attempts. Two of those shots were 3-pointers. LBJ added eight points in the second quarter, giving him a total of 16 points to end the first half.

LeBron James suddenly struggled at the start of the second half. He was forcing a lot of shots in the third quarter that unfortunately didn't sink in. His misses are what gave the Clippers an opening to strike back for fast break plays. James ended the third with only four points and shot 2-of-6 from the field.

James, however, made up for his shortcomings in the fourth quarter. He made two 3-pointers and created several nice looks in the paint. James did the majority of the Lakers' scoring in the fourth. Unfortunately for him, his scoring assault was put to an end as he abruptly exited the game midway through the final quarter.

It happened when LeBron James posted Paul George. PG defended him well and James did not make the shot. However, James was clearly hurt after landing from that play. Darvin Ham sent the superstar back to the locker room to have himself checked. While walking back, James held his groin area, which could be an indication of where he got hurt.

With LeBron out of the game, the Lakers struggled to make a comeback and ultimately lost. Neither Anthony Davis nor Russell Westbrook could impact the game to stop the Clippers from winning.

