Watch: LeBron James vibes out to Blueprint era Jay-Z while driving around LA

In the past, LA Lakers star LeBron James has posted clips of himself vibing to various hip-hop tracks. He has posted himself doing workouts or just relaxing with rap music blaring in the back several times before. He is back at it again, uploading a few IG stories of himself listening to Jay-Z.

In each of his stories, LeBron appears to be sitting in the back of the car. He posted four Instagram stories, each with a different Jay-Z track playing as he cruised around LA.

In the first story, LeBron can be heard singing along to 'Beach Chair' from the album Kingdom Come while he enjoys a refreshing drink. He captioned the post "Life is Just a Dream, and You really don't wanna leave."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron's IG story

He followed this up with another post of him jamming to 'All Around the World' before wrapping it up with two consecutive stories that featured the track 'Already Home' along with the caption "I'm Already Home."

You can watch LeBron's stories on his official Instagram account before they expire.

Also read: Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Top 5 Highlights ft. LeBron James' chase down block on Jordan Poole (February 29)

LeBron James dropped a hip-hop track with Kevin Durant

Many NBA fans know of Dame D.O.L.L.A, Damian Lillard's alter ego when he releases music. Then there is also Shaquille O'Neal, who has several studio albums and has become a popular DJ.

However, there is a rap song that isn't quite as popular in the mainstream media from LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Back in the lockout-shortened season in 2011, LeBron and KD paired up to work on their game together. Aside from that, they also recorded the song 'It Ain't Easy.'

The song was not immediately released after it was recorded. In fact, it did not see the light of day until 2018.

This wasn't the last time that the two worked together but the next time was on the basketball court. Several months after they recorded 'It Ain't Easy,' LeBron and KD would both take part in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Their team, which also featured Kobe Bryant, went 8-0 and won gold by defeating Spain in the final match.

Their gold medal win came just a month after LeBron James' Miami Heat took on Kevin Durant's OKC Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals. Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who were then Durant's teammates on the Thunder roster, were also a part of Team USA that year.

Since then, LeBron has won three more titles. A second one with the Heat in 2013, one with his hometown team Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and one with the Lakers during the NBA Bubble in 2020.

Kevin Durant has also won two championships, both when he was with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 while facing LeBron's Cavs in the NBA Finals.