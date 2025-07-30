Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares heartfelt moment with Russell Westbrook during WNBA game

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, and his former LA Lakers teammate, Russell Westbrook, shared a heartfelt moment on Tuesday. Savannah, Russ and his wife, Nina Westbrook, were all in attendance at Crypto.com Arena for the LA Sparks-Las Vegas Aces matchup. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lauren Jones of LoJo Media shared a candid video of Russ and Nina hugging Savannah near courtside. Nina and Savannah even had a conversation, with the former NBA MVP dapping up another individual. LeBron and Russ were teammates for one and a half seasons in purple and gold, filled with lowlights, especially for &quot;Brodie.&quot; The triple-double king has since found his footing with the Denver Nuggets last season, but he remains a free agent heading into August. Savannah has been with LeBron James since high school, supporting him throughout his legendary career. She has come into the spotlight in recent years, beginning to build her own brand. They got married in 2013 and have three children together: sons Bronny and Bryce, and daughter Zhuri. On the other hand, Russell and Nina have been together since their college days at UCLA. They were married in 2015, and just like the James couple, they have three children together: a son named Noah and twin daughters, Skye and Jordyne. The Jameses and Westbrooks are two of the biggest power couples in basketball. LeBron and Savannah have a reported combined net worth of $1.3 billion, while Russ and Nina have an estimated net worth north of $330 million. LeBron James was busy with workout sessions and golfLeBron James was busy with workout sessions and golf. (Photo: IMAGN)While Savannah James was present at courtside for the LA Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces matchup, her husband, LeBron James, was nowhere in sight. However, it's not surprising since &quot;The King&quot; has been busy preparing for his upcoming 23rd NBA season.Based on his recent Instagram stories, LeBron woke up early on Tuesday for his morning workout. He took a dip in the pool for a post-workout recovery session before enjoying his newfound hobby of golf. He showcased his awkward swing once again, then had another recovery session in the pool. The four-time NBA champion has been playing golf more and more as the offseason progresses. His swing still needs work, but LeBron taking up another sport is a signal that the end is near. At 40 years old, he's at the twilight of his career, and his retirement could happen within a year or two.