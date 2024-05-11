Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah James spotted in nightclub dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' with podcast co-host in LA

Savannah James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, isn't known for frequenting clubs or being recorded while dancing. The James family matriarch has always maintained a low profile compared to her husband, but this year seems to be different.

In a couple of videos shared on social media by actress Yvonne Orji on Instagram Stories, James can be seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's recent diss track 'Not Like Us,' a song aimed at rapper Drake amidst their beef.

James was visibly having fun with her group, which included podcast co-host April McDaniel. As stated before, Savannah James isn't known for being a partygoer, otherwise placing her attention on being a mother and a wife.

Savannah, 37, met LeBron when they both were in high school. She saw the four-time NBA champion go through the pressure of being an overhyped prospect to riding the waves of being a star in the league.

She's now trying to help her kids find their way to the NBA, with Bronny potentially close to being selected in the upcoming draft.

LeBron James spotted with Savannah James dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss track

Savannah James wasn't alone last night; besides her friends, LeBron James also hit the nightclub and it's fair to say he was vibing to the same song. This is curious to see, as James has been considered a friend of Drake. Seeing him dance to a song that personally attacks the Canadian rapper is unexpected.

For instance, LeBron attended a Drake party in 2021, raising a lot of eyebrows around the NBA as he violated COVID-19 protocols, the New York Post reported at the time. Many things can change in three years, but nothing pointed out that the friendship between these two changed or ended.

While the Los Angeles Lakers focus on assembling the best team for the upcoming season, LeBron James is taking some time to unwind following another disappointing playoff exit.