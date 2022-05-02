Watch: “Locked that s**t up, boy; I locked that s**t up” - Steph Curry gets absolutely hyped after putting clamps on Ja Morant in clutch

The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116, thanks in part to a crucial stop by Steph Curry on Ja Morant.

With less than 30 seconds on the clock and a one-point lead for Golden State, Morant took the ball to the basket and got clamped by Curry. This resulted in a turnover and the Warriors' win.

After locking up Morant to help his team beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry celebrated by screaming at his team's bench:

"Locked that s**t up, boy. I locked that s**t up."

Curry's reaction was loud enough that even the analysts at the game could hear it.

Steph Curry's clutch performance helped lead the Golden State Warriors over Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies

Stephen Curry did not have the best offensive game, but his defense helped secure the win.

While Steph Curry's defense helped secure the win for the Golden State Warriors, the team needed everyone to step up after the ejection of Draymond Green.

Jordan Poole had a spectacular performance, recording a near triple-double of 31 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson made a clutch play to put the Warriors in the lead and help them defeat Memphis.

The spectacular performance of the new "Splash Brothers" led to a crucial road win for the Warriors to start their series against the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need to regroup to find a way to win against Golden State, as the return of Draymond Green will only make it harder to win.

The fact that the Warriors overcame the ejection of one of their best defenders and still won should give them plenty of confidence going into the rest of the series.

Homecourt advantage now belongs to Golden State, which means Memphis will need to win at least one road game if they want to win the series.

