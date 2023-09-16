Watch: LSU star Angel Reese shows love to 2x NBA Finals MVP, surprisingly picks him over LeBron James

Angel Reese has burst onto the basketball scene in recent years and is widely viewed as the best women's basketball player at the collegiate level. Reese is destined for the WNBA and will likely continue to develop until she's among the best professional players in the world alongside A'ja Wilson.

Recently, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, the LSU star was asked to pick her favorite player, with the two options being LeBron James and Kevin Durant. While most NBA fans would pick LeBron — a player widely viewed as the greatest of all time — Reese went with two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Here's the video:

LeBron wasn't the only player Reese chose Durant over. As you can see in the above clip, Reese opted against Candace Parker, Ben Simmons and A'ja Wilson. The only two players Reese chose over Durant were herself and Shaquille O'Neal.

Durant will start the new season as part of a revamped Phoenix Suns team that recently acquired Bradley Beal. With so many talented mouths to feed, it will be interesting to see if Durant can produce at a high enough level to make Reese's choice a fair one.

After all, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down in the twilight of his career.

Angel Reese has to attend LSU classes online

It's not easy being a budding superstar. It's even harder when you're incredibly famous but are still required to attend college classes. As such, Reese has had to switch to studying online as she bids to avoid any distractions.

“I don't feel like I'm a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I've had on not just women's basketball, but sports in general, and Black women," Resse said. "Things have changed for me."

Reese continued.

"I didn't think I was going to be on Shade room everytime I post something. ... School's first, basketball is next. I wouldn't be here without school and basketball, so that's my priority."

Reese is a shoo-in for the WNBA once she becomes eligible. That eligibility will come when Reese becomes 22 and graduates from college. As such, Reese is smart to be focusing on her education, after all, a professional basketball career is short, and even with her level of talent, never promised.

Still, when Reese makes the jump from LSU to the WNBA, her presence would bring a whole new wave of fans with her. Only this time, she won't be able to do her work online, instead, she will be a potential face of a growing professional league that needs more stars like her.