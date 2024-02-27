Watch: Luka Doncic casually drilling full court shot in 1 attempt has entire Mavericks squad hyped

NBA star Luka Doncic continues to surprise people with his skills on the court. Whether it's during the game or in practice, Doncic can casually knock down long-range shots. The Slovenian star was recently filmed knocking down a full-court shot with one hand in his first attempt, proving he's one of the best talents in the league.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the jackpot when they traded for Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, he's shown the qualities of a star and has gradually become the franchise star. Now, he's the vocal leader of the team, looking to lead the organization to their second title in their history.

This season, the Mavs haven't made a lot of noise, but Doncic and others aren't worried. The team is 33-24, making them the eighth-best team in the Western Conference. As the postseason approaches, there's pressure on the star to improve this record.

However, that hasn't bothered Doncic as he still casually makes trick shots whenever he can. During a recent practice session with the team at the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility, the five-time All-Star made a full-court shot without much effort in one try. After making the shot, his teammates were energized, belting out a scream.

Watch the shot by Doncic below.

Making the shot isn't something new for the fans. Since 2018, the European star has showcased what he can do on the court with his skills. Doncic making the full-court shot is something that he can casually pull off.

The 24-year-old has played in 49 games this season, averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. He leads the league on points per game and has shot 38% from beyond the arc. It could be an explanation as to how he smoothly knocked down the full-court shot.

Luka Doncic stays true to his nickname with his impossible shots

Fans know Luka Doncic as "Luka Magic" for the things he does on the court. In his young career, Doncic has pulled off some of the most outrageous shots in the NBA. Even in the postseason, the Mavs star isn't afraid of shooting a one-legged three-pointer with plenty of time on the clock.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, Doncic knocked down a much-needed three with one hand in their first meeting against the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with 49 points and scored nine threes during the game. Watch the shot he made while being double-teamed by the Nets.

There are more of Doncic's circus shots in the league, and it looks like he isn't done with those kinds of shots. With his talent and skills, only he can make the toughest shots. Watch the video below to see more of his crazy shots.

Also read: Luka Doncic possibly aggravates nose injury after illegal contact from Grayson Allen to the face