Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 5x All-Star's status (February 25)

Luka Doncic has been listed as probable by the Dallas Mavericks for their road game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Doncic has been dealing with a broken nose since before the All-Star break. Is the Mavs superstar playing tonight versus the Pacers?

The latest Mavs injury report suggests that Doncic will likely play tonight against the Pacers. He has been tagged as probable, which means he has a good chance of suiting up and playing through his injury. He has not missed a game since suffering the broken nose on Feb. 5.

In addition to Doncic, there are three more players on Dallas' injury report – Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum. Lively and Kleber are also listed as probable, so they're more than likely playing tonight. Exum is out and won't suit up for the Mavs due to bursitis in his right knee.

Luka Doncic injury report

Luka Doncic has only missed eight games for the Dallas Mavericks this season. Doncic missed his first game of the season on Dec. 1 due to the birth of his daughter. He dealt with a quad injury in the last two weeks of December, causing him to sit out two games.

Doncic also suffered a minor ankle injury that caused him to miss three straight games from Jan. 11 to 15. It flared up at the end of the month, which led to another one-game absence. His latest injury happened on Feb. 5, but he has not played through it.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic suffered a broken nose in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. Doncic was initially diagnosed with a nose contusion before it was upgraded to a broken nose.

The Slovenian superstar tried wearing a protective mask in their next game against the Brooklyn Nets, but had to remove it because it affected his breathing. He suffered a couple of injury scares when his face got hit against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 12 and against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 22.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers is set for Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game starts at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas and Bally Sports Indiana.

It will also be available via radio on SiriusXM620 AM across the United States, 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM (Spanish) in Dallas, and 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indiana. Live streaming options include fuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

