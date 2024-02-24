4x NBA All-Star picks Luka-Kyrie's Dallas Mavericks as team to make biggest leap in West: "Will only get better"

The Dallas Mavericks made some moves at the trade deadline that could take them higher in the Western Conference standings. A former NBA player and four-time All-Star believes that the Mavs are going to make the biggest leap in the West in the second half of the season.

According to DeMarcus Cousins on the "Bully Ball" podcast with Rachel Nichols, the Mavericks did great at the trade deadline. Cousins explained that acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington was huge because they complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

"I'm gonna have to lean with the Mavericks," Cousins said. "They made some really good moves at the deadline. I think Gafford is a more experienced version of the young guy they have in Lively. I think that was a perfect move for them."

He added:

"To add a stretch four in P.J. Washington, who shoots at a very high clip, and can put the ball on the floor a little. Can make plays, I think they made some brilliant moves at the deadline. I think this team will only get better."

The Dallas Mavericks upgraded Grant Williams into P.J. Washington, while Daniel Gafford, as pointed out by DeMarcus Cousins, is an older version of Dereck Lively II. The Mavs also add depth to their frontcourt, given that the West will likely go through Nikola Jokic and the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

The only downside for the Mavs is they don't have a lot of draft picks to build the team if Luka Doncic requests a trade. Nevertheless, they are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league.

Dallas Mavericks' schedule for the rest of February

The Dallas Mavericks have three games remaining in February.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a seven-game winning streak after beating the Phoenix Suns in their first game back after the All-Star break. The Mavericks have the 10th easiest schedule remaining in the entire league. That bodes well for Dallas since they want to climb up the standings and qualify for the playoffs.

Dallas has three more games in February, which are all road games, a part of a four-game road trip that extends through March. They visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday before facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. They finish the month off in a showdown against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavs have a record of 33-23 and are currently sixth in the Western Conference. They are just half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and barely ahead of the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

