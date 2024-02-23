"We're animals, we're circus acts" - Kevin Durant retorts back to courtside fan calling him b**ch during Suns vs Mavericks

On Thursday night, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were slated to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to the game, the former MVP had a negative run-in with a pair of fans. According to Durant, people in the crowd yell profanities at him as he was coming out the tunnel.

Following the game, Durant opened up on this unacceptable behaviour from NBA patrons. Despite how they acted towards him, KD still made sure security did not remove them from the arena.

Kevin Durant ended up downplaying things when talking about the incident postgame. That said, he still shared his thoughts on how fans forget that players are humans just like them.

"It wasn't that big of a deal," Durant said. "It's like, they don't look at us as humans sometimes. So when you get a chance to let a person know how you feel real quick, then they'll backtrack. See, we're animals, we're circus acts, we're entertainers to them instead of real people."

The Dallas Mavericks ended up taking down the Suns Thursday by a final score of 123-113. Kevin Durant logged 40 minutes and finished with a stat line of 23 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Kevin Durant once had a fan ejected for heckling him

While Kevin Durant was able to let things slide on this occasion, he has not always been as kind. There was one time earlier in his career that he had a fan removed after making comments towards him.

The instance came during Durant's time with the Golden State Warriors. On this night, they were facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the midst of the game, Durant appears to get into it with a fan sitting courtside. After some time, the superstar forward eventually had security remove the man from his seat. To make matters worse, Durant appears to have blown a kiss at the fan as he was escorted from his seat.

This likely had to do with the amount of scrutiny Durant faced daily at this time of his career. In 2016, he became one of the biggest villans in the NBA for leaving the OKC Thunder to join the Warriors.

Now older and more mature, Durant has learned to handle things in a different fashion. While he could have easily had the Mavericks fans removed for what they said, instead he chose sympathy. He understands fans spend their hard earned money on tickets, and didn't want to see it go to waste. Truly a classy move from the Phoenix Suns star forward.