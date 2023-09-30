Watch: Luka Doncic embarrasses training staff with breaking ankles during offseason workout

It looks like Luka Doncic is ready for the 2023-24 season as puts one of the Dallas Mavericks' training staff on skates during practice. The training staff didn't stand a chance against the MVP-caliber as he went down embarrassingly and everyone watching couldn't hide their reactions.

Doncic showed the Mavs' training staff that he's still at the top of his game despite playing heavy minutes for the Slovenian national team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Fatigue hasn't stopped the four-time All-Star from putting on a show even if he's only putting in extra work in the gym.

Watch the video below to see what Luka did to the training staff.

The 2018-19 Rookie of the Year did a behind-the-back dribble and drove to the left side before pulling his dribble and stopping for a step-back jumper. The trainer tried his best to defend Doncic, but he's just too good for most basketball players.

The move he made was a testament that he is one of the best players, not just in the league, but also in the entire world. No one can compare his talents, and ordinary people will definitely struggle to stay in front of him to get a defensive stop.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving believe that they can do a lot for the Mavs this season

The 2023-24 season will be Kyrie Irving's first full season with the Mavs and Luka Doncic. Due to this, they are optimistic that they can have a magical season together now that they've had ample time to prepare for the 82-game season.

Irving talked about his experience last season, which didn't result in anything significant due to him being traded to Dallas in the middle of the season.

"It was so quick last year," Irving said. "There was so much pressure on us to win now, win big. It’s Luka and Kyrie. Why can’t you guys win games?’ So we were answering a lot of questions that honestly I don’t think we were ready for."

Doncic also talked about what fans should look forward to for the upcoming season.

"He came in the middle of the season last year. We didn't have much time. We went straight to playing games," Doncic said. "It takes time to build chemistry, especially on the court. We have the whole training camp and the preseason, too. I think it's going to be way better."

Mavs fans are excited to see how their dynamic backcourt will pan out now that they were able to prepare in the offseason. As the Western Conference gets tougher, the challenges for Dallas get harder.

