WATCH: Luka Doncic emphatically denies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup in clutch to seal win

Luka Doncic spearheaded the Dallas Mavericks to overcome the home team, the OKC Thunder, on Wednesday, winning 104-92. Doncic not only dominated the offense but also made one of the biggest plays of the night on the defensive end.

As Kyrie Irving penetrated Thunder's defense by driving into the paint, he found the well-positioned Dereck Lively under the rim. But his layup was thwarted by the seven-foot rookie Chet Holmgren, initiating OKC's fastbreak opportunity with under a minute to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found the defensive rebound and pushed the pace in transition, beating several Mavericks defenders. However, Luka Doncic denied SGA with a last-second block without fouling to complete the remarkable defensive effort and keeping the ball in possession for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks steal Game 5 with dominant win

In a dramatic turn of events, the Thunder secured an impressive victory in Game 4 against the Mavericks in Dallas, marking a stunning comeback.

As the series returned to Oklahoma City for Game 5, the teams found themselves deadlocked at 2-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's standout performance in the previous game had buoyed the Thunder's morale. Yet any optimism about his leadership effecting a change in their fortunes at home was quickly dispelled despite the MVP runner-up's efforts

The contest unfolded akin to the previous matchup in Game 4, witnessing OKC trailing early on, primarily due to their struggles in converting baskets. Dallas' defensive prowess persisted, suffocating shooters and restricting opportunities around the rim.

Conversely, Luka Doncic showcased notable improvement, appearing more fluid despite previous concerns about his right knee. His performance not only saw proficient shooting but also adept facilitation, orchestrating plays to perfection and providing his teammates with clear scoring opportunities as the Mavericks consistently capitalized with inside finishes.

Following PJ Washington's standout performances in Dallas' earlier victories, it was Derrick Jones Jr. who emerged as a pivotal player for the Mavericks in Game 5.

Jones showcased a scorching touch, tallying 19 points on an impressive 7-of-9 shooting, including three successful 3-pointers, alongside electrifying dunk finishes.

Spearheaded by the contributions of Luka Doncic and Jones Jr., the Mavericks surged to a 10-point advantage at halftime, reminiscent of the tense scenario witnessed in Game 4 in Dallas. Resilient as ever, the Thunder maintained their competitiveness, refusing to let the Mavericks establish a commanding lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for OKC, delivering a stellar performance with 30 points, seven assists and six rebounds, ensuring that the Thunder remained within striking distance throughout the contest, echoing their tenacity from the previous encounter.