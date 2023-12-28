Watch: Luka Doncic has eyes behind his head and makes ridiculous no-look pass

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are back in action on Wednesday night after handing out Ls to the Phoenix Suns on Christmas. The Mavericks welcomed the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Center, and Doncic was showing off in the first quarter.

With less than two minutes left in the opening period, the Mavericks were up 34-21 over the Cavs. Doncic was bringing up the ball when he attacked the paint, causing the defense to collapse on him.

"Luka Magic" was in full display, making a ridiculous no-look pass to Seth Curry, who was wide open in the left corner. Curry didn't disappoint, as he knocked the shot from beyond the arc to give Dallas a comfortable 16-point lead.

Here's the video of Doncic's assist:

Luka Doncic was listed as questionable before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Doncic was dealing with left quad soreness, but the Dallas Mavericks' medical personnel cleared him to play.

The 24-year-old superstar has been on a tear this month, giving Joel Embiid a real competition for the NBA MVP award. He's averaging 37.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 11 games in December.

Luka Doncic reaches 10,000 points in Christmas win over Suns

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic reminded the Phoenix Suns on Christmas that he's still the team's orchestrator with an amazing performance. Doncic had 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, four steals and three blocks to help the Dallas Mavericks take a 128-114 win.

The Slovenian superstar joined the 10,000-point club with a 3-point shot seven minutes into Monday's game. He reached the milestone in his 358th NBA game, which is the seventh-fastest to achieve the feat, tying with Hall of Famer and former MVP Bob McAdoo.

Doncic is the sixth-youngest player to score 10,000 points, behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady. That's some great company, considering Bryant and McGrady are in the Hall of Fame, while James, Durant and Anthony will be inducted eventually.

Despite the accomplishment, Doncic downplayed it and was more happy about getting the win:

"Always, when this kind of award comes with a win, it's even more fun," Doncic said. "It was a tough road game, and we won. So, outside of the 10K and 50 points, we won the game. So, I'm really happy."

