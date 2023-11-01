 Watch: Luka Doncic jokingly auditions for Real Madrid CF, swishing 18-foot header perfectly

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's skills are not only restricted to basketball but extend to soccer as well. He displayed his header skills at the team's pregame warm-up against the Memphis Grizzlies when he swished an 18-foot header. The incredible move drew applause from his Dallas teammates.

Sinking an 18-footer basket using the hands is challenging enough, but heading it in is an astronomical feat. In a video post on X, the caption jokes that Doncic is auditioning for the Real Madrid football club. The 24-year-old played for the basketball side of the Spanish club before being drafted by the Mavs as the No. 3 pick in 2018.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing 2022-2023 season. Dallas was eliminated from play-in contention after a 115-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls, with one game to go in the regular season. Things, however, seem to be looking up for the team this season.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks' incredible start to the season

Luka Doncic has had an amazing start to the season. The star guard has led Dallas to victories over the San Antonio Spurs, 126-119, the Brooklyn Nets, 125-120, and a 125-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic is averaging a tremendous 39 points, 9.7 assists, and 11.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the arc. He has also made a prominent appearance in the highlight reel, banking a game-winning shot against the Nets in what will be one of the year's best clutch shots.

Apart from Luka Doncic's stellar performance, a key factor to the Maverick's success is the speed the team is playing with. Before the win over the Grizzlies on Monday, coach Jason Kidd continued to stress that the team needs to play faster.

"It's not about kind of Luka keeping the pace, it is about the team. And so we have no choice but to play fast. The one thing we've talked about, and we've continued to do in the first two games, is to play quicker." Kidd said (via Sports Illustrated).

Luka Doncic had another MVP-worthy performance against the Grizzlies, tallying up a whopping 35 points. The stellar showing propelled Doncic into the history books as he surpassed NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal for the ninth most points in NBA history by a player 24 years old or younger.