Watch: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Mavs touchdown in Boston ahead of Game 1 of 2024 NBA Finals 

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks arrived in Boston ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs are ready to face the Celtics in Game 1 on Thursday at TD Garden where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Eastern Conference champions are waiting.

In a video shared by the Mavs on their official X/Twitter account, the team boarded a plane that took them to the Boston Logan International Airport after a four-hour flight. They arrived with all smiles with Irving already having a basketball in hand and looking locked in.

Kyrie Irving played two seasons in Boston, but is currently on a 10-game losing streak since stepping on the Celtics logo. It will be interesting to see if that streak will continue or if his luck will turn around. Game 1 of the finals is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on facing Boston Celtics

Luka Doncic was complimentary of the Boston Celtics when asked about their finals opponents. Doncic had nothing but praise for the C's and the season they had, wherein they finished with the best record in the league (64-18):

"They're the best team in the NBA. They had by far the best record. They have some incredible weapons on offense and defense, so we're gonna have to play really hard and amazing basketball to beat them," Doncic said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

On the other hand, Kyrie Irving had a different take on facing his former team in the finals. Irving regrets getting into it with fans during his last playoff series against the Celtics, wherein he flipped the bird and was fined by the NBA:

"It wasn't a great reflection on my end towards the next generation on what it means to control your emotions in that type of environment, no matter what people are yelling at you. I'm built for these moments, to be able to handle circumstances like that, and I've been able to grow since then," Irving said. [H/T ESPN]

Jason Kidd reveals Mavs' X-factor in NBA Finals

In an appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" recently, Jason Kidd shared why P.J. Washington could be the Dallas Mavericks' X-factor in the finals. Washington will likely get open shots once the Boston Celtics double or blitz either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.

It's on Washington to make wide-open shots to change how the Celtics defend the Mavericks. Kidd also loves the former Charlotte Hornets player's defense and his ability to put the ball on the floor.

If Washington gets hot this season, the Mavs have a chance at pulling it off, although Doncic and Irving just might be enough. Nevertheless, it's expected to be a tough series that has the potential to be an all-time great matchup.