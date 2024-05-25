Watch: Luka Doncic makes 4x DPOY Rudy Gobert his dance partner for game-winning go-ahead 3

Luka Doncic had Rudy Gobert lost on the game-winning attempt during Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals. Doncic made the go-ahead 3 after the reigning four-time Defensive Player of the Year switched to him. He ran circles around Gobert and made the game-winner from deep, giving the Dallas Mavericks a 109-108 lead with three seconds left, which would be the final score.

Here's the video of that play:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gobert was nowhere in the frame after Doncic got the separation with his nifty dribbling moves. The Mavs are now up 2-0 heading back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, putting themselves in a comfortable position to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and prevail in the NBA Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011.

Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He primarily facilitated in the fourth quarter before smartly capitalizing on the switch to get Rudy Gobert and hit the game-winner.

Luka Doncic gives insight into game-winner over Rudy Gobert

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks weren't looking to go for the win on his final shot. However, Doncic found his spot on that play after getting the switch on Rudy Gobert. He was comfortable hitting the step-back 3, one of his go-to shots in clutch situations over the big man after getting a decent separation.

"No there was no discussion to go for the win," Doncic said on TNT. "But I knew, I was just trying to get to my spot, the step back. I am confident in this shot, that's about it."

Draymond Green, who was also on the TNT panel, asked Doncic if he was specifically hunting Gobert on that play, to which the Mavericks star replied:

"Yeah ... Live [Lively] set a screen ... We wanted that."

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic also took a cheeky jab at Rudy Gobert, saying he was faster than the Timberwolves star despite not being renowned for his pace.

Doncic is arguably one of the best at exploiting matchups and switch-hunting in today's game. That allows him to be impactful as a scorer and a playmaker. That complicates things for the defense, as doubling on a switch will lead to Doncic finding an open man.

He will punish the defensive center for being in a drop with his long-range efficiency. Doncic is making the most of this matchup advantage against a big-man-heavy Timberwolves lineup, helping the Mavs breakdown Minnesota's defense easily.