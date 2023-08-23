Watch: Luka Doncic nails mind-blowing off-the-wall trick shot, swishing nothing but net

Luka Doncic and Team Slovenia are in Japan as they compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Slovenians last played a tune-up game on Aug. 23 against host Japan and handily won 103-68.

Doncic has caught the eye of fans and the media even during practices with his ridiculous trick shots. Here’s what he did that likely left everyone in the gym dumbfounded:

The Dallas Mavericks superstar launched the ball about 40 feet into the air while he was standing three feet away from the rim. As if guided by a laser, the ball bounced once on the wall and straight down to the basket. The ball hit nothing but the net, causing a swishing sound so clear was unmistakable that the ball went through cleanly.

A few days ago, just before the final exhibition game against Japan, Luka Doncic also impressed by hitting a three-pointer while sitting down. He was about 30 feet from the basket and almost too casually hit a triple.

The four-time All-NBA player seems in good spirits heading into the World Cup. Against Greece, in another tune-up game, he came out in the second quarter due to a knee injury. He reportedly bumped his knees with someone.

Doncic sat out Slovenia’s tune-up game against Team USA but was back against Japan. The Slovenians won 103-68 behind the superstar point guard’s 23 points.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are expected to top Group F

Slovenia’s coach Aleksander Sekulic has formed a strong lineup with Luka Doncic leading the charge. Despite losing Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets, Sekulic will have an experienced and deep team in his hands. They head into the tournament with high expectations.

Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela comprise Group F. Luka Doncic’s team is heavily favored to win the bracket, particularly with the way they have been playing.

All games will be played in Okinawa, Japan with August 26 the first day of hostilities for the Slovenians. They will take on Venezuela at the Okinawa Arena. Two days later, they will face Georgia.

On Aug. 30, Slovenia will play for the third straight game at the Okinawa Arena, this time facing Cape Verde. The Slovenians expected to finish the round with a spotless 3-0 mark.

The top two finishers in Group F will join the top two teams in Group E to form Group K in the second round. Group E features Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan.

