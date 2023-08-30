Watch: Luka Doncic's playful drone adventure interrupts Slovenia coach's interview

Luka Doncic is enjoying Slovenia's time at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Japan. Even though they're in the thick of the tournament, Doncic still has had time to play with his drone and even interrupted coach Aleksander Sekulic's interview.

In a video uploaded on the Dallas Mavericks superstar's X account, Doncic can be seen using a drone after practice. Coach Sekulic was being interviewed for Doncic's Everything It Takes docuseries when the drone tried to interrupt him. Sekulic even hilarious threatened to knock down Doncic's drone.

"The main goal for us is just to stay together, play together, play as a team and help Luka do his magic," Sekulic said.

The coach then said in their native language:

"Don't start crying if I knock it down!"

Here's the video:

The video is part of Luka Doncic's short-form docuseries titled Everything It Takes. Doncic serves as the producer with help from his newly launched production company, 77X, as first reported by BreAnna Bell of Variety.

Everything It Takes will help fans get some insight into Slovenia's basketball team during their run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The docuseries is directed by Andy Madeleine, and several episodes have already released on platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

"I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me," Doncic said in a statement.

"It's more than just what we do on the court. It’s about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans and the love for our country."

Luka Doncic looked unstoppable in first two games at FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic of Slovenia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic has been nearly unstoppable in Slovenia's first two games at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Doncic and Slovenia looked off against Venezuela in their first game, but they quickly turned it around. "Luka Magic" had 37 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Slovenia's 100-85 win.

In their second game against Georgia, Doncic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Slovenia's 88-67 win over Georgia ensured that they will head into the next round of the tournament.

Slovenia face Cape Verde on Wednesday to end their first-round campaign. They're the favorites to win the game, as they have the stronger team. However, Cape Verde has something to play for and is on a high after winning their first-ever FIBA World Cup game, against Venezuela.

