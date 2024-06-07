Watch: Luka Doncic schools Coach Shammgod with his signature move during warmups ahead of Game 1 Of NBA Finals

All-Star guard Luka Doncic pulled off God Shammgod's signature move on him ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The intensity leading up to the biggest stage in the league is rising but Doncic is still having fun with some of his coaches. While doing shootaround, the star was performing dribble moves on the assistant coach.

The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series to win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Many are looking forward to watching Doncic lead the Mavs to their first title since the 2010-11 season. On the other hand, the Celtics have their eyes set on winning banner No. 18 this year.

While warming up, Doncic was having fun with Shammgod, who's currently a player development coach on the Mavs. The Slovenian star did the former player's signature move and knocked down a midrange jumper while the assistant coach defended him.

Watch the video below to see the sequence between Doncic and Coach Shammgod.

Fans will be waiting for Doncic to pull off the Shammgod in the NBA Finals. With his skills and talents, there's a chance that he could do the move anytime.

Luka Doncic on his All-Star teammate's showmanship

Fans will forever be in awe of what Kyrie Irving can do with the basketball and on the basketball court. Often regarded as one of the best ballhandlers in the league, his moves often catch his defenders off guard. Sometimes, even his teammates get surprised with what he does on the court.

Like many fans, Luka Doncic has been amazed at the capabilities of Irving. During their media availability leading up to Game 1 of the finals, Doncic was asked about what he thinks whenever he sees what the 2016 champion can do on the court.

"Some things he's done especially in practice; it's insane. The things he even tries in the game, it's insane, I've never seen nobody make those shots. I never seen nobody try those shots. Obviously, we know the handles, but just some shots are crazy," Doncic said.

With Irving's offensive brilliance, his due with Doncic makes the Mavs-Celtics finals matchup a must-see. Both stars are regarded as great offensive players. It will be interesting how Boston's defensive backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will try and slow down the two players.

Doncic has played 17 games this postseason and is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Irving has helped out the Mavs with 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

