Watch: Luka Doncic shows unreal soccer skills in warmup before losing game to Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to impress fans with his various skills with the basketball. In their pregame warmup from last night's 119-101 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, fans saw his incredible soccer skills. Doncic easily threw a lob pass by kicking the basketball high enough for Dwight Powell to dunk it.

Doncic's talent is undeniable as he wowed the crowd with his footwork. Watch the video to see how he showcased his soccer skills.

This isn't the first time that the four-time All-Star has shown his soccer skills. There have been countless instances where he left people speechless. The Slovenian once made a bucket after kicking the basketball from a long distance.

He even tried to juggle a basketball before a game, showing his improved skills in soccer.

Luka Doncic's shoes were inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Doncic's long history of playing professional basketball in Europe has allowed him to draw inspiration from various athletes. Aside from the NBA players he looks up to, soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo became his inspiration in choosing a colorway for his signature shoes.

The Jordan brand recently released Doncic's second signature shoe with dozens of colorways. One colorway that caught the attention of soccer fans was "The Pitch." According to sources, the colorway is a homage to the cleats worn by Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

The four-time All-NBA's signature shoes were released on Nov. 9. Doncic's fans and even sneakerheads can purchase the pair for $130.

Luka Doncic spoke about his tenure with the Mavs

With stars always wanting to leave to join teams in better situations, a few loyal players choose to stay. Doncic has been one of the few remaining loyal stars in the NBA and the Mavs are doing all they can to keep him from walking away. Although he hasn't spent much time in the league, there's still a level of uncertainty if he'll stay in Dallas long-term.

After several years of struggling, the team has finally built a decent supporting cast for Doncic. Despite that, there's a possibility that the Mavs star could leave the team. In an interview with Rachel Nichols, the 24-year-old addressed his future with Dallas.

"I'm not sure," Doncic said (via Sports Illustrated). "I feel great here. They drafted me. I felt at home since Day 1, so I'm really happy where I'm at, and I think we made some great moves this offseason. But, yeah, I'm happy here."

There's still time for the Mavs to make the right moves to keep Doncic, but ultimately, it's the player's decision if he wants to move on.